Surat: Police allow food outlets to serve till late during Ramzan

[India], May 20 (ANI): People across the religious spectrum thronged the streets late in the night here, as the city police allowed food outlets to operate till late for the whole month of Ramzan.

In the spirit of the holy month, city Police Commissioner Satish Sharma in a recent notification has allowed food joints to operate late till night in the areas including Chowk Bazaar, Rander, Mahidharpura, Salabatpura, Navsari Bazaar, Sagrampura, etc.

Markets of the diamond city gleamed as people hit the streets late in the night to savour various delicacies such as rangooni paratha, chicken, biryani, and khowsey.

"The markets are full of people enjoying the mouth-watering food. The holy month of Ramzan is being celebrated and enjoyed by people from all communities. People flocking the streets at night to enjoy food reflect the cordial relationship between different communities here," a shopkeeper Abbas Hans told ANI. A food-enthusiast Sana Lajporiya echoed similar sentiments, adding, "The food served in these streets, especially non-vegetarian food, is amazing." The police have also installed CCTV cameras to keep a close watch on any untoward movements. During this month, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with Iftar in the evening. (ANI)