Surat rape: Minor victim identified

[India], Apr. 17 (ANI): The Gujarat Police on Tuesday identified the minor girl, whose body was found brutalised and raped in Surat.

Surat's Police Commissioner, Satish Sharma said that the victim was from Andhra Pradesh and went missing in October last year.

"Surat rape case victim has been identified. She is from Andhra Pradesh and went missing in October last year. Parents of the victim have arrived in Surat, their DNA test to be conducted soon," Sharma said.

The body of the then-unidentified minor girl, believed be in the age group of 9 to 11 years was found from a cricket ground in Bhestan area of Surat on April 6 with 86 injury marks.

After five-hour long postmortem, it was revealed that the girl was raped and tortured for at least eight days. She was strangled to death. None of her family came forward at that time to claim the body. Civil Hospital Forensic Head Ganesh Govekar said, "The girl's body had 86 injury marks including ones on her private parts. Samples have been taken for forensic test to ascertain whether she was drugged or not." Police inspector B.K. Jhala said that a case of rape has been registered and also booked the unidentified accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A reward of Rs 20,000 was announced for anyone providing information about the girl or her family. (ANI)