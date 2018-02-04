Surat: Two held for using fake biometric data

Surat (Gujarat): Two people have been arrested by Surat Crime Branch on the charges of making money by hacking ration cards and fingerprints of people who get food grains at subsidised rates in Gujarat.

The accused have been identified as Babubhai Boriwal (53) and Sampatlal Shah (61).

"The accused who were authorised to use E-FPS application provided by the government for issuing subsidised items to beneficiaries by matching their stored biometric details with barcoded ration card and UID (Aadhar), used illegal software and somehow accessed the data built by the government. This way they diverted the quantum in name of unsuspecting beneficiaries, who were not utilising their allotted quota," the Crime Branch of Surat police said in a statement.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on. Responding to reports, the UIDAI issued a clarification: This is not a breach of Aadhaar security. According to news report itself Surat police too has confirmed this. It appears a case of local collection of biometrics by the state PDS department, not biometric collection by UIDAI or Authentication by Aadhaar system. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 4, 2018