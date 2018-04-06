Surat Zoo makes special arrangements to keep animals cool

[India], Apr. 6 (ANI): With summer setting in, everyone is prepping up to beat the scorching heat and so do the Gujarat Zoo authorities.

As the rise in temperature is hitting the city this summer, the Sarthana Zoo authorities in Gujarat's Surat have made special arrangements for the zoo inmates to beat the heat.

The authorities have kept coolers in the den and also installed water showers for the animals so that it can give them relief from the blistering heat.

"The animals get irritated during summers season, so we have to find ways to make them feel better. Giving them relief from the scorching heat is our priority," zoo veterinary doctor, Rajesh Patel told ANI. (ANI)