Sure scientists will put India in top 3 scientific nations by 2030: Vardhan

[India], June 4 (ANI): Taking charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday expressed confidence that Indian scientists will fulfill Prime Minister's dream of bringing India to the top 3 scientific nations by 2030.

"I first took charge as the Minister of Science and Technology and Minister of Sciences back on Nov 9, 2014. Time in this ministry has been my best experience as a minister. On this occasion, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blessing me.

"I believe the Indian scientists, who have already established India among the top 10 scientific nations, will fulfill the Prime Minister's dream of bringing India to the top 3 by 2030," he told reporters as he took charge of the ministry. He also held the same portfolio in the previous NDA government. "I will work to achieve the Prime Minister's vision of India and deliver the achievements of science and technology to the public," Dr. Harsh Vardhan said. (ANI)