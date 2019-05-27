Surendra Singh killed for supporting Smriti Irani, claims wife

[India] May 26 (ANI): Rukmani Singh, the wife of Surendra Singh, a close associate of Amethi's newly-elected MP Smriti Irani, on Sunday alleged that her husband was killed only because he helped Irani win the recently held polls.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "He did not have any rivalry with anyone. It was only after he supported and helped Irani win that he was killed. He was killed due to politics."

Terming Irani her 'didi' (older sister), Rukmani said the BJP leader assured support to the bereaved family.

"Didi came to us and said she will take care of my children as her own. She also said that the whole BJP Samaj is with us," Rukmani said. Surendra's daughter Pratima Singh added, "Irani ji has given us hope that she is with our family and will look after our security. Two policemen have been sent by them for our safety." Earlier, Surendra's son had alleged that Congress supporters were involved in the killing of his father. "My father was a close aide of Smriti Irani and campaigned 24x7 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. After she was elected as an MP, a victory procession was carried out. I believe some Congress supporters didn't like it. We have suspicions on some people," the deceased's son had said. Surendra Singh was shot by unidentified assailants when he was sleeping in the verandah of his house in Baraulia village of Amethi at around 3 am on Sunday. He was rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow where he breathed his last. (ANI)