Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi re-elected as General Secretary of RSS for 3 years

New Delhi: Suresh Joshi, popularly known as 'Bhaiyyaji' was re-elected as the national general secretary (Sarkaryawah) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday.

Joshi, who as general secretary ran the day-to-day affairs of the RSS, has held the post for nine years in a row. His re-election today ensures that he will hold the post for an additional three years.

The announcement was made on the second of the three-day meeting of the RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), which was inaugurated by RSS chief (Sarsanghchalak) Mohan Bhagwat at the Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Nagpur.

Yesterday, ABPS Prachar Pramukh Dr Manmohan Vaidya had shared that around 1,500 elected Pratinidhis and invitees from all over India were attending the conclave. The elected Pratinidhis, Vaidya had said, will elect the new Sarkaryawah for a three-year term.