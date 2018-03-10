Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi re-elected as RSS General Secretary

[India], Mar 10 (ANI): Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi was re-elected as General Secretary or 'Sarkaryawah' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday.

Joshi has been re-elected for a period of three years that will expire in 2021. This is will be his fourth consecutive term as 'Sarkaryawah'.

Joshi's third term ended on Friday when the RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting had begun.

The announcement was made on the second day of the three-day meeting of the RSS's ABPS, which was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur.

Joshi was re-elected by delegates from across the country. (ANI)