Suresh Prabhu given additional charge of Civil Aviation Ministry

[India]Mar 10(ANI): The President of India Ramnath Kovind has on the advise of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directed Commerce and Industry minister Suresh Prabhu to take up the additional charge of the Civil Aviation Ministry.

This move has been necessitated due to the resignation of incumbent Ashok Gajapati Raju of the Telugu Desam Party( TDP), whose party quit the NDA government.

Suresh Prabhu started as the Railways Minister in the Narendra Modi government when it assumed office in 2014.

He was replaced by Piyush Goyal as the Railway Minister when he himself was shifted to the Commerce and Industry Ministry on 3 September 2017. He replaced Nirmala Sitharaman, who was, in turn, shifted to the Defence Ministry. He had earlier been the Minister for Power in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from September 2000 to August 2002.(ANI)