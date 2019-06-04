Suresh Prabhu seeks Twitter's intervention after posts, followers get deleted

[India], June 2 (ANI): Former union minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday claimed that some of his posts on Micro-blogging site Twitter got deleted, while adding that his followers were removed from the social media site.

Prabhu sought Twitter's intervention and urged it to take cognizance of his plea.

In a tweet, Prabhu expressed, "My dear friends. Noticed a disturbing trend, many of your postings get deleted selectively on my timeline. Would request @TwitterIndia to take note. Also observing for a while now, followers get removed. Hope my friends will appreciate its being done without any knowledge to us." (ANI)