Yes, we struck Pakistan: India gives out details of surgical strike 2

New Delhi: India goes official on airstrikes in Balakote. Hours after India carried out pre-dawn surgical strikes on Tuesday on terror camps across the border, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale is holding a press conference to give out details of the operation by the Indian Air Force.

Confirming that the Indian Air Force carried out early morning surgical strikes in Pakistan Gokhale said, " In an intelligence led operation , India struck the biggest Jaish facility in Balakot on early hours of Tuesday, in which top leaders have been eliminated. India calls it non-military pre-preemptive action to counter multiple potential fidayeen attacks."

"Large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders were eliminated in largest JeM camp in Balakot which was led by Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, the brother in law of JeM Chief Masood Azhar," he added.

Continuing his speech, the Foreign Secretary said, "India expects Pakistan to dismantle all terror camps, including those of JeM."

"Foreign secretary says India firmly committed towards taking all measures to fight terrorism," he added.

The IAF jets pounded terror camps Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in the well-planned strike involving a fleet of IAF jets and other military jets.

There is no official word on the attack and according to the news agency PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the operation.

Hours later, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security which was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Sitharaman.

The extent of the damage inflicted on the ground is not immediately known but the sources claimed the Pakistani side sustained significant losses.

In Islamabad, the Pakistan Army alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector.

"Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a tweet.

"Indian Air Force violated Line of Control Pakistan. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircraft gone back," he tweeted.

The development comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.