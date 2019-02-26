IAF attacks terror camps in PoK with 1000 kg bomb

Indian Air Force carried out aerial strikes at major terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, completely destroying them, 12 days after ghastly terror attack in Pulwama



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/nnpboLnv4T pic.twitter.com/JvYDeNn32w

" Indian Air Force has put on high alert all air defence systems along the international border and LoC to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force."

"12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation that dropped 1000 Kg bombs on terror camps across LoC (Line of Control), completely destroying them," IAF sources said.

The air strike was carried around 3:30 am, the sources said.

Indian action came 12 days after Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 personnel and injuring five others.

The terror attack had led to nation-wide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack.

The US has said it supports India's "Right to self defence" in the back of the attack.