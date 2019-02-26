Surgical strike 2: Over 200 terrorists killed, say sources

New Delhi: Media outlets, quoting sources say, between 200-300 terrorists have been killed in air strikes inside Pakistan at 3:30 am Tuesday and targeted terror camps.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the sources told PTI. The extent of the damage inflicted on the ground is not immediately known.

In Islamabad, the Pakistan Army alleged that the Indian Air Force violated the Line of Control in the Muzafarabad sector. "Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage," Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a tweet.

The development comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the February 14 suicide attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.