Surgical strike anniversary: This is what PM wrote for Indian Army

[India], Sep 28 (ANI): Nation is proud of brave military power that is determined and devoted to the safety of the motherland, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the visitor's book on Friday at Jodhpur's Konark War Memorial.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Jodhpur earlier in the day, inspected a tri-services guard of honour at the Air Force Station on arrival. He later inaugurated three-day army exhibition, Parakram Parv, to mark the second anniversary of surgical strikes, which were carried out against terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister's message, written in the Gujarati language, added, "My warm regards to the brave hearts who perform supreme sacrifice and are symbols of inspiration for every generation." The three-day event, organised by Konark Corps, is aimed at showcasing the might of the Indian Army and its contribution in nation building. Parakram Parv will be celebrated till September 30. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the Unified Commanders' Conference, which will also see the participation of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and commanders of all three wings of Indian forces. Sitharaman and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also paid their tributes to the martyrs at the Konark War Memorial. (ANI)