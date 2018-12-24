Surjewala hits out at Haryana govt for not announcing sugarcane prices

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday severely criticised Chief Minister Manohar Lal led BJP government in Haryana for not announcing sugarcane prices. He also criticised the government for mounting sugarcane payment arrears to be paid to the farmers.

Demanding immediate announcement of sugarcane prices, Surjewala said that the state governments have to announce the prices before the commencement of crushing season.

"The huge delay in the announcement of sugarcane prices has led to an unprecedented situation where farmers are not getting their payment, leading to huge pile up in sugarcane payment arrears," Surjewala said.

He reminded the ruling party that in the previous elections, the BJP duped farmers through various election rhetoric whereas the harsh ground situation is that farmers of Haryana are waiting for the payment of their pending sugarcane prices, which they should have received within 14 days of the delivery of the crop. (ANI)