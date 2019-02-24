Surprised that a 'beef eater' defeated 'nationalist BJP', quips Kailash Vijayvargiya

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday courted controversy after stating that it is shameful for BJP workers that a ‘nationalist government' was defeated by a 'beef eater’, in reference to BJP's SN Singh being defeated by Congress’ Arif Masood in last year’s assembly polls.

“I am surprised that there was a nationalist government (BJP govt in Madhya Pradesh) that stops cow slaughter, but a beef eater wins against you. It's a matter of shame for all of us party workers,” he said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Masood, who Vijayvargiya referred to as the 'beef eater', called upon the BJP leader to introspect the reason for the party's loss. "This is a very unfortunate and shameful statement from a national leader. Hindu voters have bestowed faith on me and have elected me and saying something like accusing them all. It is their job to divide but I am here to unite and spread the love. It is for people to answer this. It would have better for him if they had introspected on the reason for their loss,” he told ANI. Madhya Pradesh went to polls on November 28 while the counting of votes started on December 11. The BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years consecutively, was overthrown by the Congress, as in the 230-member Assembly, the BJP managed to get 109 seats while the Congress won 114 seats. (ANI)