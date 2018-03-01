Surrender mosques built over demolished temples to Hindus: Shia Waqf Board

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi on Wednesday proposed that the mosques built atop destroyed temples to be returned back to Hindus.

In his letter to the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Chairman Maulana Rabe Hasan Nadvi, Waseem Rizvi has urged Muslim Board to surrender nine religious disputed places to Hindus, including Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Rizvi had stated that as per Islamic laws construction of mosques on a land grabbed by destroying other religious place is illegal.

The letter contains names of nine religious disputed religious places across the country. Among the mosques listed are the Babri mosque in Ayodhya, Keshav Dev Temple in Mathura, Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Atal Dev temple in Jaunpur (All in Uttar Pradesh), Rudra Mahalaya temple in Batna Gujarat, Bhadrakali temple in Ahmedabad Gujarat, Adina Mosque in Pandua West Bengal, Vijaya temple Vidhisha Madhya Pradesh and Mosque Kuvutul Islam Qutub Minar Delhi. The Shia central waqf board chairperson further said that his representation about the temples and mosques on based on historians claim. "I sent have a proposal to All India Muslim Personal Law Board stating 9 mosques in Ayodhya, as historians claim, were built by Mughal rulers after demolishing Hindu temples. I raised a question that if mosque is built at such spot, elsewhere too, will it be a legal structure?," Wasim Rizvi told ANI. "If it is so then it is fine but if it is not the case then this should be put forth in a meeting and come to a consensus," added Rizvi. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board had come up with a proposal wherein they suggested building Ram temple at disputed Ayodhya site and the mosque in Lucknow. (ANI)