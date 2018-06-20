Surrendered Naxals guard themselves after receiving death threats

[India] Jun 20(ANI): Around 30 former Naxals from Sukma who had surrendered before the police in 2016, have been guarding themselves with bows and arrows after receiving threats from the Naxals here.

The Naxalites had recently reached their village and threatened to kill them. Since then the people of Sukma have been forced to guard themselves day and night.

They also alleged that they haven't received any help from the administration as per rehabilitation policy of the government.

In 2016, they had deserted the Naxal organisation after being assured a safe future with employment and development of the village, but neither have they received any money, nor jobs or security. Speaking on the issue, Inspector General (IG) of Police (Bastar range) Vivekananda Sinha, told ANI, "We will have to investigate if they were actually working for the Naxals. After that, we will try to provide them with the benefits of administration's schemes." On June 11, three Naxals were arrested from Chhattisgarh's Sagmeta area by the police. The police also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. (ANI)