Surya Kiran team pays respect to Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi at Aero India show

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): In order to pay tribute to the fallen pilot, the Surya Kiran aerobatics team of Indian Air Force (IAF) performed at Aero India 2019 here for the first time after the tragedy.

On February 19, two Hawk aircraft of Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) crashed close to Yelahanka Air Force base while they were carrying out practice for the Aero India 2019.

Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi, who flew aircraft number 7 of the aerobatics team, lost his life while he was carrying out the practice run for the Aero India 2019. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the crash.

The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran aerobatic team flew the first formation as an incomplete diamond with Gandhi’s place vacant as a tribute to him. The SKAT is a nine-aircraft display team. They always perform with nine aircraft, but as they lost two aircraft during the crash, they performed only with seven on Saturday. (ANI)