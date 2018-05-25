Sushil Chandra gets one-year extension as CBDT Chairman

[India] May 25(ANI): Senior Official Sushil Chandra on Friday was given a year-long extension as the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) till May 31 next year.

Chandra a 1980 batch officer of Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) had joined as Chairperson of CBDT in November 2016, replacing Rani Singh Nair.

In his career in the Income Tax Department, he has handled many prestigious assignments like the Principal Chief Commissioner and Director General of Income Tax at Ahmedabad, Commissioner of Income Tax (Central) and Director of Income Tax (Investigation) at Mumbai among others.

The CBDT, which has six members apart from the chairman, is responsible for framing policy and administrative issues related to direct taxes and the Income Tax department. (ANI)