Sushil Modi assures justice in Muzaffarpur hit-run case

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Wednesday assured that guilty in the Muzaffarpur hit and run case will be brought to book.

Modi said none of the wrongdoers under BJP-JD(U) government will be spared.

The deputy chief minister said that the suspended BJP leader Manoj Baitha, an accused in the case will be properly interrogated.

Speaking to ANI, Modi said, "Why a government will try to save a person who has killed nine children? This is not the RJD, who keep leaders like Sohrabuddin and Raj Ballabh Yadav, who are accused of many cases."

"We have suspended him (Baitha) from the party and this is due to police strictness that the accused surrendered himself. Our government ensures proper law and order. We will take strict action against him," he added. However, Baitha earlier in the day denied driving the vehicle which mowed down nine children. Baitha told ANI, "I am very sad to hear about the death of children. I surrendered on my own." Baitha is the owner of the SUV that ran over nine children and injured around 20 outside a government school at Dharampur village in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on February 24. (ANI)