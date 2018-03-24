Sushil Modi hits out at Tejashwi over allegation of life threat to Lalu

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Saturday hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav after he alleged 'threat' to his father Lalu Yadav's life and questioned what is posing threat to the former Bihar chief minister.

Modi's statement comes minutes after Tejashwi alleged that there is a threat to his father's life adding that a conspiracy is being hatched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If a person is under police custody and fears for his life, he must go and appeal in Court. What is posing the threat to him? How can he be in danger when no one is allowed to meet him?," Modi told media here.

Lalu was earlier today sentenced to seven years imprisonment under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and seven years under sections related to PC Act in the fourth fodder scam case. The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. Lalu was earlier on March 19 held guilty in the Dumka treasury case by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. (ANI)