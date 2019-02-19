Sushil Modi officially enters Tejashwi's bungalow, calls it better than PM's residence

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday officially entered the government bungalow, which was earlier allotted to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and said that it is more furnished than the Prime Minister's residence.

"It feels like I have entered a seven-star hotel. Everything inside that house is special and nothing is ordinary. Even the Prime Minister's residence would not have been well furnished this much. The person (Tejashwi) who used to live here earlier must have thought of staying here forever. Crores of money has been spent on this bungalow," Sushil Modi told ANI here.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had dismissed Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging the Bihar government's order to vacate the bungalow at Desh Ratna Marg allotted to him while he was the deputy chief minister of the state. The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the RJD leader. The bungalow was allotted to Tejashwi in 2015 after his appointment as the deputy chief minister in the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state. However, he continues to occupy the bungalow even after the Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) broke the alliance with the RJD. The bungalow was reassigned to present Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi in 2017 after the JD(U) formed a coalition with the BJP. (ANI)