Sushil Modi to launch book on Lalu's corruption record tomorrow

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi is set to launch a 300-page book in Hindi on former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad, called 'Lalu Leela'

The book will be released on the 116th birth anniversary (October 11) of socialist icon Jayaprakash Narayan.

Sushil Modi's 'Lalu Leela' is a compilation of the details of the properties of the RJD chief and his family members.

Some of the prominent guests invited to the book release function are Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Radha Mohan Singh and Giriraj Singh.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state president Nityanand Rai, state's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shravan Kumar, Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar, and Minister of State for Rural Development at the Centre Ram Kripal Yadav are among others who are scheduled to attend the function. Lalu, who was convicted in the fodder scam, is currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi under police custody, owing to heart-related problems. (ANI)