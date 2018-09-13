Sushma Swaraj arrives in Moscow for joint commission meet

[Russia], Sep 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday reached Moscow for the 23rd Inter-Governmental Commission.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar took to Twitter and said, "3rd visit to Russia in 11 months! Maintaining the momentum of high-level exchanges, EAM @SushmaSwaraj arrives in Moscow for the 23rd Inter-Governmental Commission."

During her two-day visit, Swaraj will attend the 23rd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Technical and Economic Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC). It will be co-chaired by Swaraj and Yuri Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

IRIGC-TEC is a standing body which annually meets and reviews ongoing activities of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, science and technology, culture and other issues of mutual interest. The Commission, after taking the stock of bilateral cooperation in various fields, will provide policy recommendations and directions in the concerned fields. The last meeting of the Commission was held in New Delhi in December 2017.(ANI)