Sushma Swaraj asks for report on Telangana youth shot in California

[India], June 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on late Thursday night called for a report from the Indian Embassy in the United States regarding a 26-year-old youth from Telangana, who was shot by an unidentified person in California on June 4.

Swaraj tweeted saying, "The victim Mubeen Ahmed is now out of danger. He is admitted in the Eden Medical Centre, California. We are following up the case with the Police."

"The victim Mubeen Ahmed works at a gas station. A gunman demanded money from Mubeen and then fired at him," Swaraj said in her tweet.

The victim, Mubeen Ahmed, went to the U.S. to pursue his masters in engineering in February 2015 after completing B. Tech in Electronics and Communications Engineering from the state's Royal Institute of Technology and Science. After completing his course two months ago, he has been working at a departmental store near California. Victim's uncle Mufti Aslam Osman said Mubeen was about to finish his duty at the store and return to his apartment in Fremont, when a few black persons stormed his place and demanded of him money and his mobile phone. Attacks against people of Indian origin have of late increased in the US. In February a 26-year-old youth from the state's Warangal district was shot dead at Milpitas city in Santa Clara Country of California by a man suspected to be a carjacker. (ANI)