Sushma Swaraj embarks on three-nation visit

[India] Feb 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday embarked on a three-nation visit to Bulgaria, Morocco and Spain.

"Swaraj's visit will strengthen India’s relations with these three countries, expand avenues of cooperation and provide an opportunity to discuss regional and global issues of importance," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

She will first visit Bulgaria for two days. During her stay in Bulgaria, the External Affairs Minister will meet Ekaterina Zaharieva, the country’s deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. The two leaders will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Swaraj will pay floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the South Park in Sofia. She will then visit Morocco on February 17 and 18, where she will meet Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Nasser Bourita. The minister is also scheduled to call on Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani and Habib El Maliki, president of the Moroccan Parliament's Chamber of Representatives. She is also slated to interact with the Indian community in Rabat. “This visit will be a follow-up on the state visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bulgarian September, last year. Significantly, this is the first-ever visit of an India External Affairs Minister to Bulgaria,” said MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (ANI)