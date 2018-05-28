Sushma Swaraj hits out at Congress for Twitter jibe

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Monday slammed the Congress for ridiculing the minister for being active on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Earlier, the Congress alleged that 'the foreign ministry has shifted to PMO and minister (Sushma Swaraj) is only left with the Twitter handle.'

Swaraj said that it is only under Modi government that the ministry is well connected with Indians all around the world, which was not the case under the Congress regime.

Addressing a press conference here on the occasion of completion of four years of NDA government, the EAM said, "I have been in politics for 41 years, fought 11 elections. People who come from the Lok Sabha understand the pain of people."

She further said that her first aim as the External Affairs Minister was to reach out to as many people as possible and eradicate the gap which was there under the UPA Government. "You should ask those people who tweet to me when they are helpless in other countries, ask them what they are going through. When someone from their (Opposition) family will face a similar situation, they will understand." she added. She further said that the Congress cannot distract or stop her from helping the needy by making fun of her work. Swaraj is one of the ministers who is active on the micro-blogging site and enjoys a huge number of followers. Owing to her personal engagement with people on Twitter, she is well-known for her prompt and immediate actions. Be it visa-related matter or the issue of stranded Indians in the foreign land, Swaraj often addresses the grievances of people via Twitter. Currently, 11.7 million people follow Swaraj on the micro-blogging site. (ANI)