Sushma Swaraj seeks report from UP Govt. on French tourists assault

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs (MEA) Sushma Swaraj on Monday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh Government on the alleged thrashing of French tourists in state's Mirzapur district.

"I have asked for a report from Government of Uttar Pradesh," Swaraj Tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, eight people were arrested in connection with the alleged thrashing of French tourists.

A group of foreign tourists from France were allegedly beaten up and molested in Ahraura area of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh by a group of local boys.

Recently, a German national was beaten up by a man at a railway Station in Sonbhadra district of UP because he unintentionally ignored a man's greeting. (ANI)