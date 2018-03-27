Sushma Swaraj to visit Japan

[India], Mar 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will embark on a three-day official visit to Japan from Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official release said, "At the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Japan H.E. Taro Kono, External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj will pay an official visit to Japan from 28-30 March, 2018."

During the visit, Swaraj will co-chair the 9th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with Kono on March 29.

"The two sides will review all aspects of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest," the release added.

In 2014, India and Japan concluded a Special Strategic and Global Partnership during the landmark visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Japan. "Bilateral relations have been strengthened in diverse sectors in recent years. The visit of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to India in September 2017 has given fresh impetus to the ties," the MEA said. "Japan is today one of the largest investors in India, with a growing presence in infrastructure projects, manufacturing, financial markets and capacity-building, among others," it added. (ANI)