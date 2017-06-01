Sushma to rescue again: This time a Pak baby

[India], June 01 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj came to the rescue of a Pakistani man who was unable to get a medical visa for the treatment of his infant.

Swaraj assured the Pakistani national that the Indian authorities will assist him with the process after the man identified as a civil engineer living in Lahore according to his Twitter bio, in a tweet questioned Swaraj and Pakistan Foreign Affairs Minister Sartaz Aziz that why his child had to suffer because of sour relations of the two nations.

"Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaaj Azeez or Ma'am Sushma??," tweeted @KenSid2. To this, the Indian minister swung into action and replied with a tweet, "No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa.." (ANI)