Suspect arrested for sexually assaulting Canadian woman

[India], June 27 (ANI): The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a Canadian woman.

South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya told ANI, "A criminal case has been registered under relevant sections of law. Accused has been arrested and produced before Magistrate."

The accused, Abhishek, befriended the victim at a pub in Hauz Khas Village where she had gone with her friends.

Thereafter, she went to his place on his invitation where the accused assaulted her.

The victim then informed the police through PCR call after reaching AIIMS. Later, she also filed a written complaint.(ANI)