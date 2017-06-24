Suspected AANLA cadres nabbed in Assam

[India], June 24 (ANI): The troops of Red Horns Division under Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army launched a joint operation with Udalguri Police based on specific input in order to nab suspected All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) cadres in general area Naobandha in Udalguri district.

An ambush was laid June 22 on the expected route of insurgents and during the ambush movement of three suspected individuals was seen. The individuals were challenged by ambush party but on being challenged, all three tried to run away but the ambush party was able to apprehend them.

The three individuals have been identified as Johan Xalxo, Amruss Orang and Lieus Orang. All three individuals are resident of village Deochunga, PS Goreswar, District Baksa. Individuals were carrying various arms and ammunition which were recovered from them. The recoveries made from them include one 0.22 mm factory made pistol with magazine and three lives rounds, one 7.65 mm factory made pistol with magazine and three lives rounds, one 9 mm factory made pistol without magazine and two lives rounds and one country made single shot gun. "The apprehension of these three AANLA cadres with huge recovery is seen as a great achievement as all individuals were on the run and police was also tracing them for a long time. It is a major setback for AANLA group who is already in a dilapidated state," read an official defence press statement Pro (Defence) Guwahati/Shillong. (ANI)