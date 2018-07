[India], July 1 (ANI): Suspected bike-borne terrorists on Sunday fired upon joint naka party of security forces at Pulwama -Sirnoo Road in Pulwama district's Dalipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

No casualty and injury have been reported yet.

More details are awaited.

This comes a day after the security forces gunned down one terrorist in an encounter Pulwama district.

Since few days, the state has witnessed a huge spurt in terror activity. (ANI)