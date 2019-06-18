Suspected IED recovered near school in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: The police on Monday defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found near a school in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "The object resembling a bomb was spotted on a handcart. A bomb detection and disposal squad along with Navi Mumbai police reached the spot after receiving information and dismantled the device."

Further, he added that there was an alarm attached to the device which was set for 12 hours before it was defused.

"We have received the CCTV footage and an investigation will be carried out on the basis of the evidence," the senior police official said. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the device contained explosives or cement, the police said.