Suspected ISI agent arrested in Punjab

[India], December 8 (ANI): The Batala Police on Friday arrested a suspected Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent in Punjab near Purian Khurad village.

The accused has been identified as Gurmukh Singh alias Guri, who had passed information about the Indian Army to the ISI for the past eight years.

According to the police, "A team under station house officer (SHO) Mukhtar Singh had been set up on specific inputs from officials of the Military Counter intelligence. Initial investigation reveals that the accused used WhatApp and Facebook to send information across."

"He often made calls to contacts in Pakistan. We are yet to ascertain what damage that the information he sent across may have done to the army," the police said. Meanwhile, two mobile phones, a passport and some pictures of army camps and army vehicles have been recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 3, 4, 5, 9 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Guri. (ANI)