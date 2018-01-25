Suspected ISI agent arrested in Punjab

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): A man suspected of having links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was arrested by the police in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Thursday.

Police said the suspect is a drug addict and was lured for money.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SS Bal told ANI that the suspect was in touch with a person in Pakistan since November.

"On January 24 2018, we got an input from Military Intelligence Unit in Jammu. Our working inspector, Lakhwinder Singh was in-charge there. An FIR was registered against Gyanbir Singh and Shamsher Singh Shera and they were investigated under sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Official Secrets Act", DSP Bal said.

"He confessed to providing them with information about the movement of our BSF forces and also marked some soft spots from where infiltration can be done without any difficulty", Bal informed. (ANI)