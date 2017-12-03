Suspected LeT agent arrested in Bihar's Gopalganj

[India] December 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) associate from Gopalganj.

"The NIA has arrested Bedar Bakht (Dhannu Raja), a suspected LeT associate from Gopalganj. He is found linked to terrorist Shaikh Abdul Naeem who was arrested in Lucknow in November last year. Bakht says he is a worker of National Students' Union of India (NSUI). We will verify this from the political party," S. K. Singhal, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Patna, told ANI.

However, the NSUI Bihar state president refused to have any connection with the arrested suspect.

"I have never met him and neither is he a part of NSUI," Chunnu Singh, NSUI Bihar state president said.

Bakht's father, Feroze Alam, questioned the NIA action and said that his son had no involvement in any illegal activities.

The arrest led to an alert issued by Gopalganj Police to all police stations in the district bordering Uttar Pradesh.

The station house officers (SHOs) were asked to increase patrolling and keep an eye on all suspected individuals in their areas. (ANI)