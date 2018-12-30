Suspected militants loot rifles from J&K legislator's residence

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Some suspected militants looted four AK-47 rifles from the residence of a legislator here on Sunday.

The incident took place at the house of Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Muzaffar Parray, who resides in Jawahar Nagar area of the city.

Police have filed a case and this regard and an alert has been sounded in Srinagar to nab the suspect terrorists. More details of this incident are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a possible terror attack at a military station in Jammu was foiled by the alert Army jawans. The Army noticed some suspicious movement at around 2 am at Ratnuchak Military station and spotted two suspects approaching the Army gate. The gun battle ensued after the Army guards stopped the suspects. However, the suspects managed to flee the spot. (ANI)