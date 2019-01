[India], Jan 9 (ANI): A suspected Pakistani spy was arrested from a border village in Arunachal Pradesh.

The man, identified by Army's Intelligence and Field Surveillance Unit as Nirmal Rai, was working with the Army as a porter in Kibithu and Dichu villages.

Rai has been handed over to police and booked under the Official Secrets Act and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)