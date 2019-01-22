Suspecting of extramarital affair, woman chops off husband's genitals

In a bizarre incident, a man was left in a critical condition after his wife chopped off his genitals suspecting him of having extramarital affair.

The incident was reported from Udayapur Village in Tentulikhunti block of Nabarangpur, when the woman identified as Gangei Harijan, chopped off her husband, Sadashiv Harijan's genitals while he was asleep.

"Gangei chopped off her husband Sadashiv's genitals with a sharp knife, suspecting him for having extramarital affair. The incident happened on Sunday night when Sadashiv was asleep. Hearing him scream in pain, neighbours went to him and rushed him to a hospital. He is undergoing treatment." said IIC Tentulikhunti.

Tentulikhunti police reached the spot and detained the accused woman. Sadashiv works in Tamil Nadu and had come home three months back. (ANI)