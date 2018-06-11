Suspended Gorakhpur doctor's brother shot at, now out of danger

[India], June 11 (ANI): Brother of suspended pediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan, was shot at by unidentified miscreants near JP Hospital in Gorakhnath area in Gorakhpur on late Sunday night.

Kafeel's brother, Kashif Jameel has suffered bullet injuries on his arm, neck and chin. He is currently being treated in a local hospital.

"He is recovering now. A case has not been registered yet as police are waiting for his health to improve so he can tell what actually happened," Kafeel told ANI.

"He was shot just 500 meters away from Chief Minister's residence, last night," he added.

Meanwhile, Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said, "He is recovering right now and we are waiting for a written complaint from the family". Kafeel was suspended and arrested after the deaths of over 30 kids in the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College/Hospital, allegedly due to oxygen shortage. (ANI)