Suspended Gorakhpur doctor's family demands police protection

[India], June 11 (ANI): A day after brother of suspended pediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan was shot at by unidentified miscreants in Gorakhpur, the family on Monday demanded police protection.

"My family needs police protection," Dr Kafeel Khan's mother told ANI.

Kafeel's brother, Kashif Jameel has suffered bullet injuries on his arm, neck and chin. He is currently being treated in a local hospital.

Kashif was shot near JP Hospital in Gorakhnath area in Gorakhpur on late Sunday night.

"He is recovering now. A case has not been registered yet as police are waiting for his health to improve so he can tell what actually happened," Kafeel told ANI. "He was shot just 500 meters away from Chief Minister's residence, last night," he added. Meanwhile, Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said, "He is recovering right now and we are waiting for a written complaint from the family". Kafeel was suspended and arrested after the deaths of over 30 kids in the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College/Hospital, allegedly due to oxygen shortage. (ANI)