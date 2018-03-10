Suspended IAS officer Pradeep Sharma sent to police remand

[India] March 10 (ANI): Suspended Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre Pradeep Sharma was sent to police remand over corruption charges on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Bhavnagar sent Sharma to five-day police remand.

The ACB had arrested Sharma on Friday as soon as he was granted bail in a case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the ACB, Sharma took a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a contractor in 2007-08 when he was managing director of Bhavnagar-based Alcock Ashdown (Gujarat) Ltd, a Government of Gujarat undertaking.

This is the ACB's second case against Sharma. In October 2014, Sharma was arrested by the ACB on the charges of loss of Rs 1.2 crore to the government exchequer. (ANI)