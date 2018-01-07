Suspended Ludhiana cop allegedly hangs self in prison

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): Gurkewal Singh, the suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ludhiana, who was locked up on the charges of robbery, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Central Jail on Sunday.

In May, Singh, along with a head constable and four others, was arrested for robbing a private firm employee of Rs 20 lakh.

Singh, who was last deputed at Punjab's Model Town police station, had a record of criminal cases against him such as stealing, assault, corruption and criminal intimidation. (ANI)