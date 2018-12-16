Suspended RJD legislator Rajballabh Yadav convicted in rape case

, (ANI): A Patna Court on Saturday convicted suspended lawmaker of the Rashtriya Janta Dal, Rajballabh Yadav and four others in connection with the rape of a minor in the year 2016.

Additional District Judge P.S. Yadav convicted Yadav and has fixed December 21 as the date for announcing the quantum of punishment. Apart from Rajballabh, five others have also been convicted in the case.

Yadav represented the Rashtriya Janta Dal from the Nawada constituency.

Public Prosecutor Sumeshwar Singh said, "The victim was lured to Rajballabh Yadav's residence on the pretext of attending a birthday party. The girl was held captive and raped in the presence of all the accused."

Singh further informed that Yadav has been convicted under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code and 4, 8, 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He added that Rajballabh's membership in the legislative assembly would be cancelled as per section 8(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 Singh added, "We will make a push for maximum punishment to all the accused for committing such a heinous offence." (ANI)