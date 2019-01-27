Suspicion on 10% quota unfortunate, people must stay vigilant: PM Modi

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Asserting that 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the economically weaker section of general category is testimony of Union government’s commitment for welfare of all sections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to remain vigilant against negativity being spread around it.

Addressing a public rally here, PM Modi said: “Union government is committed to providing employment opportunities and education to all segments of our society. It was with this spirit that recently we decided to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and government employment to the poor among the general category. This decision has been taken in such a way that it does not impact the Dalit, tribals and OBCs who are already availing the benefits of reservation".

Cautioning people against alleged negativity being spread around it, he further added, “It is unfortunate that an atmosphere of suspicion and mistrust is being created by a few people in Tamil Nadu to serve their own selfish interest. I urge all of you to remain vigilant against such negativity. Any political thought which opposes the poor cannot ever benefit anyone".

He also assured the members of Devendra Kula Vellalar community and stated that the government is fully sensitive towards their demands.

“I want to talk to you about one more issue, this is relating to the Devendra Kula Vellalar community and ensuring justice as well as an opportunity for them. The issue came to me and I am fully sensitive towards their demand. You would be happy to know that there is significant progress with regards to it. I assure the community that justice will be done, this is a subject about social harmony and we are committed to justice for all,” he asserted.

Reportedly, the Devendra Kulla Vellalar community in Tamil Nadu is seeking exclusion from SC status.

Talking further about Swacch Bharat and infrastructural development during the last four-and-half years, the Prime Minister informed the gathering that as many as 47 lakh toilets were constructed in Tamil Nadu alone between 2014 till present time.

“Swachh Bharat has become a people’s movement. Rural sanitation has increased from 38 per cent in 2014 to 98 per cent today. We have built more than 9 crore toilets in this period, out of which 47 lakh have been made in Tamil Nadu alone. Our aim is to ensure that development reaches all sections of society," he said.

The Prime Minister added, "We are focusing on various forms of connectivity. In the last four-and-half years, 35,000 kilometres of the new highways have been built. The speed of highway construction and laying of railway lines has been doubled”.

Earlier in the day, he had also laid the foundation stone of AIIMS in Madurai and had outlined the healthcare initiatives of the central government during an event in the city. (ANI)