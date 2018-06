[India], Jun 3 (ANI): Suspicious movement was noticed on Sunday near National Conference worker and advocate, Rashid Nengro's residence here in Pulwama district.

This comes four days after a suspected terrorist lobbed a grenade at the residence of NC leader Mohammad Ashraf Bhat in Pulwama's Tral town.

Nengro's residential guard while on duty noticed suspicious movement around the area, after which he fired few aerial shots.

No casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited.