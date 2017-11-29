Suspicious note warning of attack found at Mumbai Airport

[India], November 29 (ANI): A note was found in a toilet at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Wednesday with a warning of an attack on cargo on January 26, 2018 by the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The cargo was evacuated immediately and people were allowed to enter only after the screening.

Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are investigating the matter.

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport PRO said, "Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are doing their job."

More details awaited. (ANI)