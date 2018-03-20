Suspicious package found in Sangam Express, probe on

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): The Northern Railway on Monday confirmed that they have recovered an unidentified package from the Sangam Express at a time it was stationed at Uttar Pradesh's Hapur Station.

The concerned authorities in a missive confirmed the news and said that the situation is being monitored.

"A torch like-object, with wires attached to it, was found in a toilet of the train. Security forces are present here and the area has been cordoned off. We are taking all the necessary precautions," said the police.

The Northern Railway PRO stated that the officers and staff of the railway are already on the site and a thorough checking of the train has already begun. "We are ensuring that there is no threat to the passengers. The situation is being monitored by senior officers. We are taking this matter very seriously. All actions are being taken to ensure the safety of passengers," read the statement. Earlier, the Northern Railway received a call for a suspected unidentified package from a coach of 14164 Sangam Express at Hapur Station. (ANI)